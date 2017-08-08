Armenia citizen injured in Hurghada attack to return home soon

Health condition of the Armenian citizen, who was injured in the attack on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt, is assessed as better than the average.

We have learned from the Twitter account of the embassy of Armenia in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo that, according to Professor Artak Hovhannisyan who had gone to Egypt, if the positive dynamics are maintained in the health condition of this injured Armenian tourist, the latter will return to Armenia in the near future.

Dr. Hovhannisyan was sent to Cairo several days ago, at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, to render medical assistance to the said injured Armenian citizen.

As reported earlier, one of the two Armenian citizens, who were taken to a hospital in Cairo after being attacked on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, was discharged from the hospital, whereas the other remains there and is still recovering.

On July 14, 28-year-old Abdel-Rahman Shaaban attacked tourists with a knife on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada. As a result, two German tourists killed and four others—Armenian, Czech, and Russian citizens—were injured.