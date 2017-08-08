News
Putin image is projected on Trump hotel in New York
14:34, 08.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Trump SoHo New York, one of the Trump Organization’s luxury hotels in New York, appeared to be vandalized with a projection of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to Business Insider news website.

An image of Putin was emblazoned on a wall above the hotel’s signage. It showed Putin standing in front of a Russian flag and giving a thumbs-up with the phrases, “HAPPY TO HELP, BRO,” “FOLLOW THE MONEY,” and “LAUNDERING SERVICES AVAILABLE” projected onto the building.

Actors wearing military-like uniforms appeared to be standing at attention in front of the hotel; one of them was holding a Russian flag.

Igor Volsky, deputy director of Cap Action, said on Twitter that Robin Bell, a video journalist based in Washington, D.C., was responsible for the display.

“Hi @realDonaldTrump, I’m projecting #followthemoney on the SoHo Trump hotel. On #nationaldollarday of all days,” tweeted Bell.

