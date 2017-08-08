News
Armenia analyst: Russia-US tension is menace to South Caucasus
15:26, 08.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The tension between US-Russia relations is a menace to the South Caucasus, too. 

Ruben Safrastyan, director of the Institute of Orientology at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his view, the role of the military servicemen is gradually increasing in US foreign policy. He noted that this process will soon involve the South Caucasus, as well. In particular, as per the analyst, NATO military exercises are already taking place in Georgia, and Armenia is also involved in them. 

“Basically, this is only a part of the global military exercises which will take place and relate to the Black Sea Basin,” stressed Safrastyan.

In his words, thus, the US emphasizes the Black Sea region’s importance to its foreign policy.

