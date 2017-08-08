Analyst: Karabakh conflict talks will get active in fall

YEREVAN. – The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict negotiation process will get active this fall.

Ruben Safrastyan, director of the Institute of Orientology at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, noted the above-said at a press conference on Tuesday.

As per the analyst, if we take into consideration the US policy in recent times, one can assume that by trying to follow Russia’s example, the Americans will endeavor to be more proactive in the Karabakh peace process.

“But this will not be of paramount importance in the resolution of the Karabakh conflict,” Safrastyan noted.

He added that the US and Russia do not want the resumption of hostilities in Artsakh.