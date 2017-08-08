News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
17:23, 08.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.91/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.17 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.54 (up by AMD 0.58), that of one British pound was AMD 624.07 (down by AMD 0.78), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.99 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 248.36, AMD 19,369.82 and AMD 14,873.8, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
