Azerbaijani Vice PM’s grandson, who organized terrible accident, owns car collection

Grandson of Azerbaijani Vice Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, Nail Allahverdiyev, turned out to be the owner of luxurious collection of cars.
According to the estimates of economist Gubad Ibadoglu, Allaherdiyev’s collection is assessed at about $1,8 million.
In his words, to obtain such a collection, a man with average salary should work at least 326 and maximum 464 years, and considering the salary of Vice PM—from 83 to 129 years.
Nail Allahverdiyev’s car fleet includes Mercedes G Wagon Brabus, Mercedes G, Mercedes-Benz SLS, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S, Aston Martin, Porsche , Audi Q-7, and Bentley Continental GT.