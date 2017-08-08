News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 08
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Turkey starts building wall with Iran
18:35, 08.08.2017
Region:Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Turkish authorities have begun building a wall along the Iranian frontier, RIA Novosti reports, citing Hurriyet.

It is noted that the 2-meter wide, 3-meter high wall will be composed of 7-ton blocs. Governor of Agri province Suleyman Elban visited the construction site on Tuesday.

Turkey is currently completing the construction of around 900 km long wall on the border with Syria.

In May, media outlets informed that the Turkish authorities were going to build a 70 km wall on the Turkish-Iranian border within the framework of the measures against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) banned in the country. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news