Turkey starts building wall with Iran

The Turkish authorities have begun building a wall along the Iranian frontier, RIA Novosti reports, citing Hurriyet.
It is noted that the 2-meter wide, 3-meter high wall will be composed of 7-ton blocs. Governor of Agri province Suleyman Elban visited the construction site on Tuesday.
Turkey is currently completing the construction of around 900 km long wall on the border with Syria.
In May, media outlets informed that the Turkish authorities were going to build a 70 km wall on the Turkish-Iranian border within the framework of the measures against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) banned in the country.