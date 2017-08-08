News
Tuesday
August 08
Man found dead on road leading to Armenia monastery
18:02, 08.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the dead body of a man was found Monday, on the road leading to Haghartsin Monastery.

He had been declared missing and was being sought ever since July 31.

And press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the man was 32 years old, and a resident of capital city Yerevan. 

Adhesive tape was wrapped around his neck.

The respective report has been sent to a Yerevan district investigative department.

