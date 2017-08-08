Expert: Israeli delegation’s visit to Armenia is a response to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. - The visit of the Israeli delegation to Armenia is a response to Azerbaijan for Baku’s support to the resolution introduced in the UN in connection with the incidents round Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

President of the Assembly of the Azerbaijani Armenians, expert on Azerbaijan Grigori Ayvazyan told the aforementioned to journalists on Tuesday.

At the same time, Israel perceives this step as a means to punish Azerbaijan, he stressed. “But in this case Armenia should take the initiative. We shouldn’t simply skeptically watch Israel conduct its game. We should stop being a pawn in somebody’s hands and become a player ourselves. We can even improve our relations with Israel, why not?” Ayvzayan said, adding that Iran is not bewildered by the fact that Baku and Tel Aviv actually have ally relations.

According to the expert, Yerevan should also conduct a multi-vector policy.