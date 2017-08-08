News
Expert: Russia has no Armenian Diaspora, which would be able to defend Armenia’s interests
17:58, 08.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

There is no Armenian Diaspora in Russia, which would be able to defend the interests of Armenia and Karabakh.

President of the Assembly of the Azerbaijani Armenians, expert on Azerbaijan Grigori Ayvazyan told the aforementioned to journalists on Tuesday.

In his words, Armenia should work towards forming a more active Diaspora in Russia. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia should work in that direction. It is very good that the program “Ari tun” (Come home) is being implemented, but the history of Armenia is very weakly taught in the Armenian schools of Russia,” the expert noted. 

