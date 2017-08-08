Expert: Trump's policy will lead to polarization and emergence of different camps

The policy of new US President Donald Trump is becoming clear for many people.
Director of the Armenian Center for Strategic and National Studies, Manvel Sargsyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Tuesday.
In his words, through introducing sanctions against Russia, North Korea and Iran, the US President points out to the main security threats to Washington, signaling other countries. ''This should result in the polarization and emergence of different camps, which has already been observed in the recent months, for instance, the activation of a number of Arabic countries,'' the expert said.
The increase of resistance between these countries can also be observed in the South Caucasus region. ''The toughening of relations between Russia and US should result in the gradual orientation of all countries. This is not yet taking place but certain controversies can already be noticed in the Eurasian camp,'' Sargsyan said.