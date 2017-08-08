Armenian PM receives Baroness Caroline Cox (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday received the delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, who is the member of House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the press service of the Armenian Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The PM praised the pro-Armenian and humanitarian activity of Caroline Cox, as well as the steps aimed at the just presentation of the Karabakh issue on the international platform.

Karapetyan noted that especially recently activation can be observed in the Armenian-British relations. He underscored the development of cooperation in the economic sector and the promotion of business ties, including through the organization of different conferences. Apart from this, the PM stressed that the issue of the development of bilateral economic ties was also discussed with the UK Ambassador to Armenia, adding that there are precise ideas on the further steps.

Baroness Cox talked to the Armenian PM about her various visits to Armenia and Artsakh, noting that she is warmly attached to the Armenian people. She also underscored the need for the development of the Armenian-British economic cooperation, attaching importance to the deepening of the inter-parliamentary relations and organization of high-level mutual visits. Furthermore, Ms Cox expressed willingness to contribute to the enhancement of the Armenian-British ties and support the Armenian people through her activity in the future as well.