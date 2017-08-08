Artsakh MOD: Baku makes up another fairy tale about infiltration attempt by Armenians

STEPANAKERT. - Azerbaijan has disseminated misinformation on an infiltration attempt by an Armenian diversion group, Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
''To quench the thirst of its own public, while ago the Azerbaijani agitprop put into circulation another performance presenting its imaginary victorious campaign. I'll hurry to note that as always this time too the Baku performers, who have lower than amateur capacities, presented only what is characteristic of them. The topic was the same—an Armenian diversion group made an infiltration attempt, while ''their courageous servicemen drew the adversary back...'' No reference could be made to this foolishness either, but too many people are worried. My advice is not to worry: This is another fairy tale made up by Baku...for its own audience,'' he wrote.