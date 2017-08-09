US analysts say Karabakh conflict resolution will change layout of forces in Caucasus

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not yet captured the attention of US President Donald Trump’s administration, but this could change over the next several months, Atlantic Council analyst, Ambassador John Herbst, told the Voice of America Armenian Service.

The interests of the many parties involved in the Karabakh conflict are an obstacle before the settlement of the conflict, noted analyst Michael Rubin of the American Enterprise Institute.

As per political scientist Suren Sargsyan, in order to make progress in the Karabakh issue, Azerbaijan needs to take a more constructive position and honor the agreements that were reached previously.

Ambassador John Herbst, however, calls on the Armenian side to compromise. But, also, he does not conceal Azerbaijan’s problems, as well.

Even though the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is a priority for Armenia’s authorities, Russia’s involvement in its resolution does not help the resolution, said analyst Anna Borshchevskaya of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

But according to political scientist Gevorg Melikyan, the deteriorating relations between Washington and Moscow do not prevent Russian-American cooperation in resolving the Karabakh conflict.

According to analysts, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will completely change the layout of forces in the Caucasus.