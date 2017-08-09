FM Lavrov: Russia supports Indonesia’s interest in free-trade zone with EAEU

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia supports the proposal to hold negotiations with Indonesia regarding the creation of a free-trade zone within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“Indonesia is showing an interest in starting negotiations over creating a free-trade zone with the Union,” Lavrov said after his talk with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. “The respective proposal has been made; it is now under discussion.”

The Russian FM added that they will help also in the expansion of Indonesia’s external ties with the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.