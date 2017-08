YEREVAN. – A man’s dead body was found Tuesday nearby a diagnostic center in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Edgar Janoyan, head of the Police Media Relations Department, on Wednesday told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said that a person had called at 7:10pm, and informed that there was the dead body of a 60- to 65-year-old man near the said diagnostic center.

A forensic medical examination of the corpse has been commissioned.