News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 09
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Armenia villager electrocuted while trying to fix street lights
12:58, 09.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A resident of Argel village in Armenia’s Kotayk Province on Tuesday was found dead in this rural community.

Village mayor Matevos Avagyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this man was Rudik Vasilyan.

He was working as an electrician at the hydroelectric power plant of the village, and he was electrocuted when he climbed a utility pole to fix their street lights.

“But there was no [electric] current at that time when he had climbed to fix,” Avagyan said. “The expert examination will find out as to how the incident happened, how he was electrocuted.”

He added that the neighbors had found the 47-year-old man dead.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia villager faints while working in field, dies in hospital
He was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state…
 Man found dead near Yerevan diagnostic center
A forensic medical examination of the corpse has been commissioned…
 Serbia driver, who was sentenced to prison for tragic road accident in Armenia, to be extradited?
He will not petition to the Criminal Court of Appeal…
 Man found dead on road leading to Armenia monastery
Adhesive tape was wrapped around his neck...
 Young man dies in Yerevan hospital after being hit by car
He died without regaining consciousness…
 Car goes off road in Armenia, 1 dead
An investigation is launched into this incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news