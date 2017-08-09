Armenia villager electrocuted while trying to fix street lights

A resident of Argel village in Armenia’s Kotayk Province on Tuesday was found dead in this rural community.

Village mayor Matevos Avagyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this man was Rudik Vasilyan.

He was working as an electrician at the hydroelectric power plant of the village, and he was electrocuted when he climbed a utility pole to fix their street lights.

“But there was no [electric] current at that time when he had climbed to fix,” Avagyan said. “The expert examination will find out as to how the incident happened, how he was electrocuted.”

He added that the neighbors had found the 47-year-old man dead.