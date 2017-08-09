Nalbandian: There is nothing specific yet on possible meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents

There is nothing specific at this time on a possible meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandianon Wednesday told reporters.

But he said now it is clear that the FMs of the two countries will meet in New York in September.

“The matters which we have repeatedly said are on the agenda of the meeting; creating appropriate conditions, so that we move the negotiating process forward,” Nalbandian added. “It’s difficult to reinvent the wheel. What there is still exists; we will conduct negotiations over it. There is no alternative to negotiations [to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict].”