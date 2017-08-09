News
China embassy new building groundbreaking is held in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
15:34, 09.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Groundbreaking of the new building of the embassy of China in Armenia was held Wednesday in capital city Yerevan (PHOTOS).

The event brought together Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Huilai, Chinese Ambassador Tian Erlong, and Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan.

In his welcoming remarks, Chinese Assistant FM Li Huilai said with the construction of the new embassy building, Armenia and China continue their long-standing diplomatic relations. He added that as a friendly and reliable partner of Armenia, China stands ready to continue cooperation with Armenia.

Armenian FM Nalbandian, for his part, noted that over the course of the past 25 years, both Armenia and China have done everything to develop and deepen relations and cooperation between them. Also, he expressed the hope that China is constructing this new embassy building in Yerevan to implement new and large-scale projects.

