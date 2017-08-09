News
Ambassador to Armenia: New building of China embassy reflects new capacity of cooperation
16:04, 09.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The new building of the Chinese embassy in Armenia reflects the new capacity of cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador Tian Erlong on Wednesday stated about the aforementioned to reporters, after the groundbreaking of the new building of the embassy ofChina in capital city Yerevan.

“This is a great and joyful event for us,” noted the ambassador. “China will be better represented in Armenia; this is normal, since it will show the volume of cooperation and the nature of our correlations. Relations are developing rapidly and, naturally, new efforts, a larger number of employees, and a large building are required.”

In his words, China’s relations with the South Caucasus countries are rapidly developing, especially with Armenia.

“Cooperation develops on a regular basis,” the Chinese diplomat added. “Joint construction of the [new] Silk Road is a well-known initiative from the perspective of new initiatives; the initiative is aimed at expanding cooperation with the Eurasian continent. Armenia was a part of the Great Silk Road.”

