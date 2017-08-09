OSCE monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passes in accordance with agreed schedule

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Wednesday conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh andAzerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran Region, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO; and his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.