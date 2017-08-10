Matter of constructing toilet on Armenian cemetery enters Turkey parliament

Several MPs from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have transferred to Turkey’s parliament the matter of building a toilet and a changing room on an Armenian cemetery while creating a recreational area at the shores of Lake Van.
The HDP and CHP deputies submitted a written query to the minister of culture and tourism demanding an explanation for this, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.
As reported earlier, Turkish media reported several days ago that the Turkish authorities had built a toilet and a changing room on an Armenian cemetery, and for a public beach at Lake Van in Edremit (Artamed) district.