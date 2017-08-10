News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 10
USD
478.75
EUR
560.57
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.57
RUB
8
Show news feed
Matter of constructing toilet on Armenian cemetery enters Turkey parliament
09:55, 10.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Several MPs from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have transferred to Turkey’s parliament the matter of building a toilet and a changing room on an Armenian cemetery while creating a recreational area at the shores of Lake Van.

The HDP and CHP deputies submitted a written query to the minister of culture and tourism demanding an explanation for this, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

As reported earlier, Turkish media reported several days ago that the Turkish authorities had built a toilet and a changing room on an Armenian cemetery, and for a public beach at Lake Van in Edremit (Artamed) district.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news