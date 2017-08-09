News
Wednesday
August 09
News
Armenia official says country is not inferior in tourism industry
16:36, 09.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is not inferior in the international market, when it comes to competitiveness in the tourism industry:

Mekhak Apresyan, First Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Committee of Armenia, noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Any [price] increase in the tourism industry is unpleasant, and it can have negative consequences,” Apresyan said. “But the matter is something else. The person is paying more, but he is getting better quality services.”

The official assured that as a result, vacationers in Armenia will get more pleasure from their vacation in the country.  

In his words, once the admission fee to several museum-reserves in Armenia is increased, the quality of services being provided there also will increase.   

Հայերեն and Русский
