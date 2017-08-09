Armenia MOD: Wounded soldier is in satisfactory condition

YEREVAN. – The health condition of contracted serviceman Artur Mayrayan, who was wounded at the defense position in Paravakar village of Armenia’sTavush Province on July 28, and as a result of shooting by the Azerbaijani armed forces, is satisfactory.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the minister of defense of Armenia, on Wednesday informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Hovhannisyan added that the soldier is already recovering, and he was transferred from the intensive care unit to a ward of the Ministry of Defense (MOD)Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.