Reconstruction of territory for Yerevan State Pantomime Theatre not yet launched

YEREVAN. - Culture Minister of Armenia Armen Amiryan allocated a territory for the Yerevan State Pantomime Theatre, but the construction has not yet been launched.
Artistic Director of the theatre, Zhirayr Dadasyan, told the aforementioned to journalists Wednesday.
He also noted that it is not planned to start the construction in the coming four months. “The minister handed us the golden keys of the territory on February 15, but we got the certificate of ownership only recently. According to the order of the President, the territory should be renovated. It was planned to complete the work by the end of the year or by the beginning of the next year,” the Director said, adding that certain procedures should be carried out before this.
In Dadasyan’s words, tender should be announced for both the building design and immediate reconstruction. The construction will at best start in four months and end during 6-7 months, he noted.
Apart from this, Dadasyan assured that after the building reconstruction project is ready, it will be introduced for wide discussion.