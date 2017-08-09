Qatar to waive visa for citizens of 80 countries

Qatar is going to cancel the visa regime for the citizens of 80 countries. Representative of the Qatar Tourism Authority Hassan Al-Ibrahim on Wednesday stated about the new program providing for the cancellation of visas for the development of air communication and tourism, Reuters reports.
The citizens of over ten European states, as well as those of India, Lebanon, New Zealand, South Africa and other states will be able to get tourist visa upon their arrival to Qatar. “This program will make Qatar the most widely open state in the region,”he said.