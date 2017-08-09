German deputy requires security guarantees for his visit to Turkey

German deputy Alexander Noy wants to receive guarantees from the German MFA before leaving for Turkey to visit the Konya air base, Reuters reports.
In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the deputy noted that he is concerned about his security, considering the absurd claims of the Turkish authorities on his links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
“It should be certain that I will be able to leave Turkey,” Noy said.
The German MFA stated that it will do its best for the seven German legislators—elected by the Defense Committee—to be able to pay that visit but Ankara itself controls who to allow to the country.
Turkey allowed the German legislators visit the servicemen in Konya air base on September 8 within the framework of the visit under the auspices of NATO after the Turkish authorities refused to allow the visit in July.