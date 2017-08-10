Newspaper: Stepanakert - We won the war against Azerbaijan because we are like yogis

YEREVAN. – “We won the war against Azerbaijan because we are like yogis. Yogis do not differ from ordinary people (…), but he has such powerful internal energy, he can control himself, do things that ordinary people can’t do. The Armenian nation should have such energy in the given position, in the given geopolitical situation,” said Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) and Deputy Head of the President’s Office, speaking to Aravot (Morning) newspaper of Armenia.
In his view, if Armenians were to become frustrated, they will be defeated. “That’s why our adversary is constantly attempting to frustrate us [Armenians] with different mechanisms (…) because it realizes that we have lived here for ten thousand years, fought against so many enemies, nations and empires that have disappeared altogether, now they don’t exist, but we have remained. And all this is thanks to our ‘yoga’ power. If we look at our map and position, [we will come to realize that] no one [else] can survive at all in our situation. But we survive because we have an incomprehensible inexhaustible power.”