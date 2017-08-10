News
Armenia investors’ club wants to build new hydroelectric power plant in country
12:34, 10.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The investors’ club, which is founded by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia, wants to build a new hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the country.

The draft of the respective agreement was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

Under this agreement, the capacity of Shnogh HPP shall be 75 megawatts, and the government, for its part, shall purchase 500 million megawatts of energy from this plant within 20 years.

At the Cabinet meeting, the Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Ashot Manukyan, noted that in this case, the said HPP will produce 50 percent of the energy in Armenia.

He added that a stabilization fund will be set up to cover the fluctuations in the cost price of energy.  

 

Հայերեն and Русский
