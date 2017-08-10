Armenia official: Azerbaijan hopes to resolve Karabakh conflict by force

YEREVAN. – As before, Azerbaijan hopes to resolve the Karabakh conflict by force.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

In his words, even though there may be a relative silence now along Azerbaijan’s line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), incidents still do take place both there and along the border with Armenia.

“All this yet again shows that Azerbaijan is not inclined to a pacific resolution to the problem,” Kocharyan added.