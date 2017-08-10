MFA: Armenia shall conduct economic diplomacy with all possible countries

YEREVAN. – Armenia shall conduct economic diplomacy with all possible countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters, afterThursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
As per Kocharyan, the sanctions on Russia have impacted Armenia, too, but not only Armenia. In his words, Azerbaijan, which conducts trade with Russia and transfers money from the migrant workers there, is also affected by these sanctions.
“But Russia has been and remains one of the priority countries to us [Armenia], also from the viewpoint of economic cooperation,” added the deputy FM. “There are also other countries, whose list we have confirmed in one of the last [Cabinet] sessions.”
As reported earlier, these countries include Russia, USA, China, Iran, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, and the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).