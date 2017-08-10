News
Deputy FM: Armenia has friendly relations with Iran
14:51, 10.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia has friendly relations with Iran, and it does not conceal this from the West, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

He stated this when asked about President Serzh Sargsyan’s attendance to the recent inauguration of Iran’s reelected president, Hassan Rouhani.

“We [Armenia] are interested in making relations with Iran grow deeper,” Kocharyan noted. “The US is approaching with understanding to Yerevan’s cooperation with Tehran. And if the country is sincere in its foreign policy, it doesn’t say one thing but does something else, everything should be normal.”

 

