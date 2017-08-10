European Commission president spends €27,000 for private plane to Rome

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his team racked up a bill of about €27,000 by chartering a private plane for a one-night visit toRome, campaigners have revealed, according to The Independent newspaper of UK.

Spanish-based human rights group Access Info spent several years trying to obtain detailed information about EU officials’ expenses and following an official request, the Commission released the travel expenses documents.

The private jet from Brussels to Rome was used by Juncker and an eight-people delegation in February 2016.

Commission deputy chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said the private plane was chartered because there was “no viable commercial plane available that would fit the president’s agenda.”

Also, Andreeva described flights on “air taxis” as “hard work,” which includes “reading documents with your files and marking them.”