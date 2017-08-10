News
Minister: West sanctions on Russia are not major threat to Armenia
16:24, 10.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The sanctions which the West has imposed on Russia do not pose a major threat to Armenia.

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Suren Karayan, told the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government ofArmenia.  

The minister assured that the country’s economy has already managed to adapt to all possible consequences of these sanctions.

“All those that could have suffered from it in any way have found a means to work under new conditions, in one way or another,” Karayan added. “For this reason, there is no need to be fearful of the severe consequences [of these sanctions].”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
