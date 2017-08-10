Karabakh parliament speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss cooperation

President Ashot Ghulyan of the National Assembly of he Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Thursday received member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox, and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) organization representatives that have arrived in Artsakh together with her.

Ghulyan praised the pro-Armenian activities by Baroness Cox.

The UK House of Lords’ member, for her part, stressed that although this is her 86th visit to the NKR, she discovers the latter in a whole new way andwitnesses positive changes and new achievements every time.

Subsequently, and at the request of the guests, the speaker of the NKR parliament presented the peculiarities of the new constitution of the republic.

Also, the interlocutors exchanged views on parliamentary cooperation, current phase of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict, and regional developments.