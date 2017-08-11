India citizens illegally enter Armenia

YEREVAN. – Several Indian citizens have illegally entered Armenia.

Two Indian citizens and one Armenian citizen have been charged within the framework of the respective criminal case.

According to the indictment, Indian citizen Varinder Singh had organized—for mercenary objectives—an illegal immigration of Indian citizens to Armenia, informed the Judicial Information System of Armenia. He was helped in this matter by Indian citizen Jagjit Singh and Armenian citizen Anna Eloyan, who provided false relevant documents.

All three have been released on signature bond.

The case will be examined at a court in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.