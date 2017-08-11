Armenian member of Iranian parliament: Iran is interested in Armenia as EAEU member

Iran is quite serious about deepening and developing economic ties with Armenia.

Karen Khanlarian, an Armenian MP from the Iranian parliament, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The best proof is the bill that relates to the joint use of the Norduz-Meghri border gate,” added the Armenian deputy. “Iran is interested in Armenia not solely as a neighboring country, but as a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union [(EAEU)].”

Khanlarian noted that the two countries have far-reaching objectives, and perhaps this is why the construction of a free economic zone has gotten underway nearby Meghri town, on the border with Iran.

And when asked whether Iranian businessmen are interested in investing in Armenia, he responded as follows: “There are Tax Code, currency issues in connection with investments. There is an interest in Iran. I hope the existing problems will be resolved. Such promises have been made that the system will be further streamlined.”