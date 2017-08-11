News
Armenian member of Iranian parliament: Iran is interested in Armenia as EAEU member
10:38, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Iran is quite serious about deepening and developing economic ties with Armenia.

Karen Khanlarian, an Armenian MP from the Iranian parliament, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The best proof is the bill that relates to the joint use of the Norduz-Meghri border gate,” added the Armenian deputy. “Iran is interested in Armenia not solely as a neighboring country, but as a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union [(EAEU)].”

Khanlarian noted that the two countries have far-reaching objectives, and perhaps this is why the construction of a free economic zone has gotten underway nearby Meghri town, on the border with Iran.

And when asked whether Iranian businessmen are interested in investing in Armenia, he responded as follows: “There are Tax Code, currency issues in connection with investments. There is an interest in Iran. I hope the existing problems will be resolved. Such promises have been made that the system will be further streamlined.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
