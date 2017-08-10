News
Motives behind Armenian soldier’s murder revealed
20:00, 10.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. - The investigation into the murder of military conscript of the Artsakh Armed Forces Vahagn Virabyan has been concluded.   

According to the indictment, on the day of the incident Razmik Khudaverdyan quarreled with his fellow serviceman Vahagn Virabyan. During the quarrel, Virabyan swore at him. Wishing to take a revenge, Khudaverdyan loaded his gun and fired at Virabyan.

Khudaverdyan has been charged under Article 104(1) of the Armenian Criminal Code. He has been arrested.

The tragic incident took place in the morning of 15 October 2016. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
