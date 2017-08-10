Armenian Government optimizes medical institutions in provinces

YEREVAN. - The Armenian Government is optimizing a number of medical institutions in the provinces. The respective order was adopted at the Cabinet session on Thursday.
The reduction of territories and number of beds is explained by the lack of need. It is planned to hand the freed territories to the State Property Management Department. By reducing the expenses, it is planned to save 200 million AMD (around $415,000 USD).
In particular, the territories of Ashtarak and a number of villages of Aragatsotn Province will be reduced. The center will have three medical centers (in the towns of Ashtarak, Aparan and Talin), three healthcare centers (in Arteni, Tsaghkahovit and Aragats villages) and three centers of primary health (covers 15 villages). It is planned to reduce the assets of medical institutions also in Mets Parni village of Stepanavan region in Lori Province.
Consequently, the province will have 5 medical centers (Vanadzor, Alaverdi, Stepanavan, Spitak, Tashir), 4 polyclinics and a psychological center in Vanadzor, and 19 primary health medical institutions (in Akhtala town, Dsegh, Metsavan, Mets Parni and other villages).