Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.75/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.04 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.57 (down by AMD 1.44), that of one British pound was AMD 621.85 (down by AMD 0.81), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.00 (up by AMD 0.02).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 255.36, AMD 19,564.22 and AMD 15,068.93, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.