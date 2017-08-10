Expert: 12-year school education in Armenia is negative phenomenon

YEREVAN. - The mandatory 12-year education is a negative phenomenon, which limits the rights of children.
Director of Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex, former Minister of Education Ashot Bleyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am on Thursday.
In his words, the aforementioned amendment regarding the 2017/18 academic year was made to the Armenian legislation back in 2015.
“I was outraged as early as then and asked what they were doing. But nobody listened to us. This amendment was made very hastily and carelessly,” Bleyan said, adding that nothing will change since all the institutions—regardless of their being state, private or general education—or even universities work only in the interests of their own preservation.