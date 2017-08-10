Large-scale construction underway in Karabakh’s Talish

YEREVAN. - Active construction is underway in the largest construction site of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR). Eight contractor organizations are simultaneously working on restoring Talish village, which was destroyed as a result of the April confrontation in 2016. Parallel with the construction of а Ceremony Hall, the basis of a pre-school institution has been laid.
According to the Artsakh Ministry of Urban Development, restoration and reconstruction is underway in 17 private houses. It will soon be launched in another 17 private houses as well. All the private houses will be equipped with bomb shelters.
Apart from this, destruction, and improvement work is underway. Bordering Talish will soon get a new appearance.
The Minister of Urban Development on Thursday got familiarized with the work underway in the construction site, giving proper instructions related to the deadlines and quality.