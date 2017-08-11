News
Newspaper: Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service sells brandy
13:04, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders (CESJO) of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia has started selling brandy, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

The paper has found out that this brandy being sold is 200 thousand liters in total.

Also, Zhoghovurd has learned that these brandies were put up as collateral at a commercial bank.

“It is assumed that a brandy production company went bankrupt and the brandy remained in the bank for the debt, and this is why the CESJO has now begun to deal with,” wrote the newspaper. 

 

