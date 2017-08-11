News
Armenia PM: We have clear trends of activeness in construction industry
13:33, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

 

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, attended a festive event devoted to Builder’s Day.

In his remarks, the PM noted, in particular, that construction has been and remains one of the important and key domains of Armenia’s economy.

He added that the country’s government is exerting efforts toward the implementation of urban planning investment programs and promotion of construction in the country.

“We have clear trends of activeness in construction industry,” Karapetyan stressed. “And we express a conviction that we will have progress in terms of growth in the rate of construction.”

Also, and on the occasion of Builder’s Day, Karen Karapetyan awarded the Armenian PM’s commemorative medal to several persons, in recognition of their significant contribution to urban development, and encouraged some others with the PM’s letter of gratitude.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
