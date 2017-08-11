Karabakh defense army officers’ families to have new district in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT. – The construction of an apartment building, which is intended for the families of the officers serving in the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), started last year in capital city Stepanakert and is in full swing.

Simultaneously with the construction of this building, another one with the same plan also has begun to be constructed nearby, according to the NKR Ministry of Urban Development.

After completion of construction, the general area will be improved and a playground will be built.

The first of these apartment buildings is expected to be commissioned in the coming year.