Newsfeed
Show news feed
ANCA calls on Caruso to reconsider its decision on banning ads for Armenian Genocide film
21:15, 11.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Americana at Brand has rejected to install a billboard on an Armenian Genocide film calling it “too political.” The documentary, “Architects of Denial” aims to raise awareness of the Armenian Genocide and human rights violations happening today, Asbarez reports.

On August 4 and 8, ANCA Glendale submitted letters to the leadership of The Americana at Brand and Caruso affiliated requesting an immediate meeting and action to rectify this situation. To date, The Americana at Brand and Caruso Affiliated have not responded to the letters and calls.

ANCA urges to take action now, calling on The Americana at Brand and Caruso Affiliated to end its gag by sending a respective letter.

State Senator Anthony J. Portantino has submitted a letter to Caruso Affiliated Holdings urging the company to reconsider its decision and allow public advertising for the film. “Art as ‘too political’ was an odd reason to deny the appropriate free expression of a historical documentary,” he said. 

Հայերեն and Русский
