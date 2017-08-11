News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Reservoir water is used in order to put out large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)
15:29, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


As of Friday 2pm, the surface area of the grass and forests that are burning in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province is approximately 250 hectares.

The Minister of Emergency Situations, Davit Tonoyan, is administering over the firefighting efforts. The Minister of Nature Protection, Artsvik Minasyan, is also at the scene.

For the first time, water from the nearby reservoir is used in order to put out this large fire.

In addition, a private company is assisting in fighting against this fire by providing heavy equipment as well as water pipelines, which are supplying water to fire trucks. If needed, the company’s rescue squad also stands ready to join the firefighting efforts.

The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations had received an anonymous call, on Thursday at 6:50pm, that a grass-covered area was on fire nearby Artavan village in Vayots Dzor Province.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Up to 500ha of grass, 80ha of forest on fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)
Firefighting efforts are still in progress...
 Investigative Committee: Armenia citizen kept in Georgia’s Azerbaijani village for 14 years
To find out the circumstances, materials have been prepared upon the order of Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee...
 Iran floods kill 2 people
And two others have gone missing…
 Large Armenia fire extinguishing works have become complicated (PHOTOS)
A light wind has started in the area…
 India citizens illegally enter Armenia
Two Indian citizens and one Armenian citizen have been charged within the framework of the respective criminal case…
 Motives behind Armenian soldier’s murder revealed
Khudaverdyan has been charged under Article 104(1) of the Armenian Criminal Code...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news