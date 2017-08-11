News
Friday
August 11
Up to 500ha of grass, 80ha of forest on fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)
17:32, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – As a result of the continuing large fire, which broke out Thursday in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province, 450 to 500 hectares (ha) of grass-covered area is on fire, as of Friday 4:30pm, informed the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In addition, 80 hectares of forest area is burning.  

Firefighting efforts are still in progress.  

The ministers of emergency situations and nature protection are in the area.

The fire broke out on Thursday at around 6:50pm, nearby Artavan village.

This text available in   Հայերեն
