News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia
17:45, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.52/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.23 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.  

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.64 (up by AMD 2.07), that of one British pound was AMD 620.21 (down by AMD 1.64), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.95 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 262.77, AMD 19,760.2 and AMD 15,107.85, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan
Karapetyan will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council…
 Armenia PM: We have clear trends of activeness in construction industry
Karapetyan attended a festive event devoted to Builder’s Day…
 Dollar rises somewhat in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday...
 Minister: West sanctions on Russia are not major threat to Armenia
Armenia’s economy has already managed to adapt to all possible consequences…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also fell in the country…
 Armenia PM: We will have modern, lucrative, stably-developing agriculture
Karapetyan chaired a consultation with the representatives of the country’s farms…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news