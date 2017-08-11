Over 600,000 Syrian refugees returned home this year

Over 600,000 displaced Syrians returned home in first 7 months of 2017, RIA Novosti reports, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
According to the organization, the number of Syrians, who returned this year, is close to the 685,662 returns identified in 2016 (over 685,000 people). Nevertheless, the number of newly displaced people (over 808,000) significantly exceeds the number of those, who returned home, IOM reports.
Nearly 67 percent out of 602,759 displaced people returned to Aleppo, where the process of peaceful life restoration became possible after the Syrian army completely liberated the province from the Islamic State.
The majority of those who returned home between January and July did not leave Syria, while another 16 percent returned from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.
Currently, there are over six million displaced people in Syria, the IOM reports.